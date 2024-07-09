Babysitter on remand over death of eight-month-old boy

MELAKA: A babysitter is on remand for seven days from today to facilitate the police investigation into the death of an eight-month-old baby boy at a daycare centre in Taman Kelemak Utama, Alor Gajah here yesterday.

The remand order against the 34-year-old woman was issued by Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, it was reported that a baby boy died after being taken to Alor Gajah Hospital in an unconscious state.

Following that, the police arrested a 34-year-old woman, who is married with three children, at a nursery to facilitate the investigation.

According to the baby’s father, Major Mohd Fikry Amri Abd Halim, 39, his son, Muhammad Al Fateh Amri had only been sent to the nursery for five days.

He said when his wife Sabrina Hakiem Zaini, 39, arrived at the nursery after being contacted, his son was already limp and his face was bluish.

What’s even more heartbreaking is that the couple had waited 13 years to get a child that they had dreamed of.