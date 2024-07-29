Badminton coach, bank officer plead not guilty to DUI

KUALA LUMPUR: A part-time badminton coach pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of drink-driving, causing the death of a motorcyclist yesterday.

Kum Yi Fan, 24, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent of causing the death of Zulkifli Md Ariff, 54, on the Puchong Ring Road here at 2.52 am.

The charge, framed under Section 44 (1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a maximum fine of RM100,000 upon conviction.

In the same court, bank employee G. Sanjay Rai, 28, also pleaded not guilty to a similar charge to the extent of causing serious injuries to a motorcyclist, Irfan Jefri Mohamad Jafri, 18.

The incident allegedly took place on Jalan Tun Razak from the direction of Jalan Yap Kwan Seng heading to the Jalan Pahang roundabout here at 5.26 am, yesterday (July 28).

The charge was framed under Section 44 (1A) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum of RM50,000 if convicted.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil allowed the accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety each and also ordered their driving licences be suspended pending the disposal of their cases.

The court set Oct 10 for the mention of Kum’s case and Oct 11 for the mention of Sanjay’s case.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Shazwan Hasifi prosecuted while lawyers Calvin Lim Sin Guan and Sharonjit Kaur represented Kum and Sanjay, respectively.