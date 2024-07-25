Bail application by couple charged with supplying firearms to Israeli man dismissed

KUALA SELANGOR: The Sessions Court here today dismissed an application for bail by a married couple charged with supplying firearms to an Israeli man.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahya dismissed the application by Sharifah Faraha Syed Husin, 41, and Abdul Azim Mohd Yasin, 43 as “there were no special circumstances submitted the defence for the bail application”.

“The decision refers to the principles of the Federal Court and the High Court in two previous cases under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,” he said.

He then set Aug 29 for mention.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim submitted that the charge against the couple involved a non-bailable offence.

Lawyer Mohamad Isa Mohamad Basir, representing Sharifah Faraha, said the court has the discretionary power to grant the bail.

On April 8, Sharifah Faraha pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a CZ 75 P-01 CAL.9 LUGER pistol at a house in Kampung Bukit Belimbing, Kuala Selangor at 8 pm, March 29.

The woman was charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and no less than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

Abdul Azim was alleged to be with Sharifah Faraha, in a situation that gave rise to a reasonable presumption that he knew his wife had the firearm in question at the same location, date and time.

The charge was made under Section 9 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 which provides for similar penalties, if convicted.