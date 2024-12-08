PETALING JAYA: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has announced his retirement in an encouraging post to fellow cyclist Muhamad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

In an Instagram post, the Pocket Rocketman congratulated Muhammad Shah for his performance at the Paris Olympics.

“Reaching the final round of Keirin at the Olympic Games is no easy feat; that’s a fact. During the Tokyo Olympics, he was stopped in the quarterfinals, and now in Paris, he made it to the final, which is an outstanding achievement.

“In the final 100 meters of the race, Shah came with a convincing speed to secure at least a bronze medal, but there was a collision at the last corner that caused him to fall.

“This is a performance that we should all be proud of, and I hope Shah continues to work hard to improve his performance over time to remain excellent on the international stage,” said Azizulhasni.

He also advised Muhammad Shah to make the best use of the next four years to prepare for 2028 Summer Olympics.

“Baton has been passed. Off to you my bro.”

Azizulhasni’s campaign in Paris came to a disappointing end after he was disqualified in the men’s keirin.

He was disqualified from the race for overtaking the derny (motorbike pacer), before the derny left the track during the first round Heat 1.

National track cycling coach John Beasley said the rule is clear and no room to appeal the case.

ALSO READ: “Do not attack the Japanese rider’s social media” - Ridwan Sahrom advises Malaysians