Battle for Mahkota state assembly seat to begin with nomination of candidates

KLUANG: The battle for the much-awaited Mahkota State Legislative Assembly by-election will begin today, with the nomination for candidates taking place at the Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here.

The nomination process will start at 9 am with the prospective candidates given an hour to submit their nomination forms, followed by Election Officer Azurawati Wahid announcing the names of eligible candidates around 11 am.

The candidates will have 14 days to campaign, until 11.59 pm on Sept 27, followed by voting on Sept 28, and early voting set for Sept 24.

The Mahkota seat is one of the two state assembly constituencies under the Kluang Parliamentary constituency.

Barisan Nasional announced Kluang Division UMNO Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, as the Unity government candidate, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) chose former Johor FA footballer Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here.

The Election Commission (EC) informed that there are 66,318 registered voters eligible in the constituency comprised of 61,397 ordinary voters, 4,510 military personnel and spouses, 401 police, and 10 absentee voters living abroad.

The EC will open three polling centres and 11 channels for early voting, and 20 polling centres and 109 channels on voting day, with 1,126 officials to oversee the by-election.

In the previous state election, Sharifah Azizah won by a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-cornered fight, with candidates from Pakatan Harapan, PN, and Warisan.

This marks the 10th by-election since the 15th General Election, following the by-elections for Kuala Terengganu (parliamentary); Simpang Jeram (state assembly); Pulai (parliamentary, Johor); Pelangai (state assembly, Pahang); Jepak (state assembly, Sarawak); Kemaman (parliamentary, Terengganu); Kuala Kubu Baharu (state assembly, Selangor); Sungai Bakap (state assembly, Penang); and Nenggiri (state assembly, Kelantan).