Batu Pahat school canteen ordered shut over food poisoning - Johor Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The canteen at a Batu Pahat secondary school was ordered to close for 14 days after 90 students and nine staff members were affected by food poisoning believed to be from fried chicken served last Thursday.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the Batu Pahat District Health Office issued the closure order effective from Friday until July 11.

He said an inspection of the canteen was conducted and food samples were sent to the laboratory for testing, with results expected in two to three days.

“The investigation is ongoing and during the closure, the canteen operator must clean up the premises” he told reporters after the closing of the Diabetes Screening Campaign at the Regency Medical Centre here today.

On the marine fuel oil (MFO) spill in Pengerang waters, Ling reported that cleanup along Sungai Rengit to Teluk Ramunia, bordering Singapore, was 100 per cent completed.

He said about 43 tons of oil waste were collected, with new pollution detected on Pulau Che Kamat in Sungai Rengit, where cleanup will commence tomorrow.

He added that cleanup costs are covered by the insurance company of the ship involved in the incident, and discussions are underway for total losses and compensation for affected parties, including fishermen.

Earlier, it was reported that on June 14, a Vox Maxima ship from the Netherlands collided with the Marine Honor oil tanker from Singapore, resulting in approximately 400 tons of oil spillage in Singaporean and Malaysian waters.