PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urges organisers of an upcoming assembly in the capital this Saturday to adhere strictly to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 provisions.

He emphasised that compliance is the responsibility of participants, organisers, and the police.

“I urge the organisers to revisit the Peaceful Assembly Act and review the responsibilities of participants, assembly organisers, and the police,” he told reporters at the International Asia Security Summit and Expo 2025 here today.

He further stated that the role of the police is to facilitate assemblies, provided they comply with established regulations.

The media previously reported that an assembly themed “Rakyat Benci Rasuah” (The People Reject Corruption) is scheduled for Jan 25.

The gathering is said to be a follow-up to the New Year’s Eve student-organised assembly recently held in Sabah, protesting against state politicians allegedly involved in corruption scandals.

The Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 was enacted to ensure that the public can exercise their right to assemble peacefully in an orderly manner, without disrupting public order.