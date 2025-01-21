PUTRAJAYA: Implementing job rotations for service counter civil servants is expected to strengthen integrity, enhance efficiency, and cultivate a more conducive work environment.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the ministry welcomes the timely proposal by Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“I believe this proposal is appropriate. Service counters, particularly those managed by the Immigration, and National Registration departments, and the Royal Malaysia Police, are among the busiest.

“The Home Ministry is committed in its efforts to enhance the service delivery quality of its agencies,“ he told reporters at the Asia International Security Summit and Expo 2025 here today.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that job rotations must adopt a people-centered approach to maximise effectiveness.

“If civil servants remain in the same position for five to seven years, the work environment is bound to become unconducive,“ he said.

Yesterday, Shamsul Azri directed the Public Service Department to review and implement job rotations for civil servants who have served at service counters for more than five years.

Shamsul Azri highlighted that a five-year tenure at service counters is too long and unsuitable, prompting the anticipated rollout of a large-scale job rotation initiative soon.