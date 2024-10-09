Be vocal in stopping Gaza war and rebuilding education institutions - Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (Bernama) -- The global community should make a collective voice to stop the Gaza war, which has destroyed educational institutions in Palestine, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said they should be united and vocal in fighting the injustices faced by Palestinian teachers and students.

“As we gather here today, united by our commitment to protect education, I urge the key participants of this conference to make a powerful, joint statement.

“Together, our voices can resonate globally, demanding an end to the violence that erodes the foundation of a peaceful future,” she said in her remarks at the Fifth Observance of the UN International Day to Protect Education from Attack, themed The Human Cost of War, in Doha, Qatar, today.

She stressed that there were no two ways about it and that education must be recognised as fundamental to humanitarian assistance as medical care is.

“Just as we heal wounds and provide shelter, we must nurture and protect young minds. Education is not a luxury – it is a fundamental right and a lifeline,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah added that education is essential to a child’s survival, as crucial as food and medicine, adding that in rebuilding communities, it must be at the forefront, a beacon of hope amidst the ruins.

The conference focused on the devastating impact of war on children and the loss of education opportunities, potentially for entire generations who have been displaced due to prolonged and widespread conflict.

The participants included global leaders, experts, advocates, civil society and youths uniting to support global action to safeguard education from attacks.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), over 625,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have been deprived of education since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the besieged enclave on Oct 7, 2023.