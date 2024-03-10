Beauty consultant loses over RM480,000 in online job scam

TANGKAK: A beauty consultant suffered a loss of RM485,100 after claiming to have been deceived by an online job scam in July.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the 63-year-old woman received a message asking her to upload the ‘We Sing’ application and then upload a singing video to get a reward in the form of a ‘gift’.

He said the victim was then contacted by an individual named ‘Jimmy’ and claimed that the owner of the application had been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Jimmy has scared the victim by claiming that she has not paid personal income tax amounting to almost RM200,000 and can be arrested by MACC at any time.

“The victim who was deceived and scared by Jimmy’s words made several payments to 19 accounts of the suspect involving 64 transactions through cash deposit machines (CDM) totaling RM485,100, from July 10 to September 30 (Monday),“ he said in a statement. today.

Rosdi said the victim realised she had been cheated after telling her son about the matter before she made a police report on Tuesday.

He said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.