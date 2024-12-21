TRAVELING by train in a new country can be daunting for tourists. Navigating unfamiliar ticketing systems and station layouts can make the experience stressful.

British tourist Phoebe Jenkinson (@phoebejenkinson03) recently shared her first experience with Kuala Lumpur’s train system in a one-and-a-half-minute TikTok video that resonated with Malaysians and tourists alike.

At the start of the video, she revealed, “I’m taking the metro in Kuala Lumpur for the first time.” Phoebe approached the ticket counter to inquire about directions to the iconic Batu Caves. She was advised to take a train to KL Sentral and then transfer to another train to reach her destination.

During her journey, she praised the first train, describing it as “very clean and very busy.” However, upon reaching KL Sentral, the complexity of navigating the station proved challenging. Finding it “confusing,“ she and her companion eventually opted for an e-hailing service to complete their trip.

“We’ve made it halfway, and we’re just going to get a Grab now. But yeah, it was a fun experience in the metro for the first time. I’ll do it again—it’s very nice, very clean,” Phoebe concluded in her video.

In her caption, she admitted that their confusion stemmed from a lack of preparation: “It was just us doing zero research and trying to wing it. Next time we will do better. Cleanest metro station I have ever been in.”

Phoebe’s candid account struck a chord with Malaysians. Many acknowledged the metro system’s complexities and shared their own experiences.

“Bukit Bintang station is it? I get confused sometimes, and I’m a local. The amount of times I got on the wrong platform is funny hahahahaha,” confessed @whatsupbeaches.

Others offered helpful advice, suggesting she use navigation apps like Moovit, which provide real-time updates and comprehensive public transport maps.

“Honestly, I am Malaysian and also confused about the MRT/LRT lines. I use the Moovit app and study before going somewhere. Moovit is accurate, and the train arrival times are in real time,” commented @pikanotfoundddd_.

“Download Moovit. You can just place where you are, and it tells you exactly where to go,” added @limaumasam.