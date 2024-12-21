IPOH: A sundry shop in Teluk Intan was found to have refused to sell subsidised cooking oil packets by hiding the controlled item in a rubbish bin.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Perak director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said they discovered this when personnel from the Teluk Intan branch of the Perak KPDN conducted an inspection under Ops Samar at about 11 am yesterday.

He said the inspection was based on intelligence and undercover work to curb misappropriation and activities of hiding controlled items, such as cooking oil packets in retail stores.

He added that the salesperson at the counter said they had run out of the 1-kilogramme (kg) packets of cooking oil when they went undercover before a team of uniformed personnel entered and inspected the premises.

“Inspection of the sales area and shelves found no supply of cooking oil packets. Upon further inspection of the shop’s store, we found about 13kg of 1kg cooking oil packets kept in the rubbish bin,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said that, following the discovery, a stock declaration order under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 was issued to the supervisor of the premises.

He said the 13kg of cooking oil packets found, worth an estimated RM32.50, were seized under the same act.