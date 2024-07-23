Bentong teenager found safe after missing for a week

KUANTAN: Missing for a week since July 15, teenager Nur Aina Faqihah Sharizan, 17, was found safe today at a bus station in Triang, Bera district.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the girl was found by members of the public at about 2.30 pm today and was taken to a nearby police station.

“The teenager is in a stable condition and we will take her to the hospital for examination for investigation purposes. We will also record her statement before handing her over to her family,” he said in a statement.

Previous media reports said police appealed to the public for help in locating the teenager after she was reported missing in Lurah Bilut, Bentong.