Beware of fraudsters posing as pharmacy officials - Kelantan Health Dept

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has urged he public to remain vigilant and not be deceived by fraudsters posing as pharmacy officials.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the matter came to light after the Pharmaceutical Service Division received reports of scammers contacting victims, claiming that they had committed an offence related to cosmetics regulations and were being sued by the department.

“Those who receive such calls are advised to remain calm and assess whether they have had any prior dealings with the Pharmaceutical Services Division.

“If they have not, they should ignore the call and refrain from disclosing personal information such as ID card numbers, passports or bank account details,“ Dr. Zaini said.

For further verification or inquiries, they can contact the Kelantan Pharmaceutical Services Division at 09-7730 586.