Beware of phishing threats following CrowdStrike global distruption - CSM

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) has issued an alert to users and organisations to be cautious of possible phishing attacks by cybercriminals following the CrowdStrike global disruption.

CSM posted on Facebook today advising all parties to be cautious of calls from unknown parties, data phishing emails, phishing websites or messages containing software updates or remote access requests to restore computers following the global disruption.

“Users and system administrators are also advised to take precautionary measures such as blocking dangerous domains with proxies, filtering spam and security mechanisms to prevent phishing and threats, and to continuously monitor to immediately detect and resolve issues.

“Organisations are advised to use verified local products for critical systems, and to test software updates carefully in simulated targeted environments to detect initial problems,” the agency said.

CSM also told users to use best practices and always confirm suspicious emails and links before clicking or downloading, especially from unknown senders.

“Check the domain name in the link in the email or SMS to ensure its authenticity and confirm the proper URL,” CSM said, adding that they should ensure that communications were from official sources and to be alert to any phishing attempts masquerading as CrowdStrike or any other trusted entity.

The agency also urged the public to report any suspicious bank transactions immediately to the bank’s hotline or to contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 within 24 hours.