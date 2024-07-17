Bintulu Port status conversion by early next year - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The process of converting the status of Bintulu Port to Sarawak State Port is expected to be completed by early next year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the change of the port’s status will be enforced once all related matters, negotiations and agreements between the Federal and the Sarawak governments are finalised.

He said this is to ensure that all interests of the federal government and the Sarawak government in terms of legal, financial and human resources are preserved.

“I want to give a clear commitment that I will not delay the enforcement date.

“The enforcement date will be signed by me as soon as all discussions and negotiations related to administration, finance and other matters are conducted and completed.

“We have a timeline that has been mutually agreed upon between the federal and state governments,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District to be a Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024 and the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024 today.

During the debate session of the bill, Sarawak MPs welcomed the government’s efforts regarding the change of the port’s status, reflecting the government’s commitment to upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and implementing the matters contained in the agreement.

Among them were Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman), Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok), Edwin Banta (GPS-Selangau) and Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram).

Also approved was the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024, aimed at repealing the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 (Act 243) to dissolve the Bintulu Port Authority.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the change of status of Bintulu Port to Sarawak State Port was signed between Loke and Sarawak Deputy Premier and State Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on March 22.