Biscuit factory using expired Halal certification raided

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) raided a biscuit factory using expired halal certification in Taiping yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the enforcement team from Taiping KPDN seized 940 packs of various products, 1,800 stickers and packs printed with invalid halal logos and related documents valued at RM2,422.80 during the raid.

“Further checks with the factory owner revealed that they had not renewed their expired halal certificate,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case would be investigated under Order 8(a) of the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

“KPDN is serious about action against traders using halal certification and markings that violate the Trade Description Act 2011,” he said.