Body believed to be infant girl found buried in cement

IPOH: The body of an infant was found buried in the cement on a house porch at Taman Sri Rokam, Jalan Pasar, here today, according to police.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement that according to the pathology expert at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, the baby was a girl believed to have been delivered at seven months of pregnancy.

“The baby is believed to have been born at seven months of pregnancy. The post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow,” he said, adding that no injuries were found on the body.

He also stated that police are tracking down an Indonesian woman believed to have been the tenant of the house for the past three years but disappeared a month ago.

The house owner, who lives one house away, told the police the woman was pregnant when they went to collect the monthly rental, he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said earlier at around noon, a 37-year-old Indonesian man who is the new tenant discovered the body wrapped in a sarong while renovating the house.