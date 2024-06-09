Body of foreign man found in car, no foul play - Police

BUTTERWORTH: The police ruled out could play in the death of a foreign worker whose body was found in a car at a car park in Bagan Ajam here two days ago.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said that based on the autopsy report on the 19-year-old man by the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) here yesterday, he died due to ligature strangulation.

He said that further examination of the body and inspection at the scene did not reveal any criminal elements.

“The man was found in an unconscious state at 2 pm on Wednesday and the police investigation at the scene found the victim lying down with his neck and body strapped with the seat belt in the back seat of the car.

“Preliminary investigations found no elements of crime detected at the scene and the body was sent to the Forensic Division of the HSJ for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the man had arrived from Kuala Lumpur and was working at a car wash three days before he was found dead.

According to his colleagues, he had domestic problems as they often heard him arguing with his wife on the phone and seemed to be under stress, he said.