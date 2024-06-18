Body of man in boat capsize found

SIBU: The body of one of the two men who went missing after a boat capsized in Long Menjawah, Belaga, on Sunday was found today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said the body of Balavishnu Permaloo, 36, was found floating 50 metres from where the tragedy occurred by the search and rescue team at 1.15 pm.

He said a search was underway for another victim, Rhuban Apparoo, 30.

The victims were with two colleagues and the boatman, who managed to save themselves, when the boat capsized at around 4.30 pm.

The employees of a maintenance company for the Bakun Dam had rented a boat for sightseeing, but it capsized due to strong currents at Jeram Menjawah.