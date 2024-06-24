PETALING JAYA: The personal bodyguard who sustained severe injuries after being shot at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in April, remains undeterred by the traumatic experience.

Despite falling into a coma in addition to three surgeries at the Cyberjaya Hospital, Muhammad Nur Hadith, 38, remains steadfast in his determination to continue being a bodyguard.

Nur Hadith told Harian Metro that while his resolve to resume his career remains strong, he must be cautious with his movements and avoid heavy lifting between six months to a year.

The incident left him with three perforations in his intestines and 32 stitches in his abdomen.

Despite the severity of his injuries, he expressed gratitude for his survival.

Recalling the event, he described smelling sulphur in the KLIA arrival hall before seeing fireworks.

“I protected the VIP and was shot in the abdomen.

“I wanted to move to continue my duty, not realising I had been shot until the airport staff stopped me, pointing out the significant blood loss,” he said.

He acknowledged the inherent risks of working as a security guard and personal bodyguard but emphasised his commitment to the profession.

“I had only escorted that VIP six or seven times because I don’t work full-time. I’m thankful and didn’t expect this to happen, but even if I wasn’t working as a bodyguard, there’s always a risk of getting hit if someone fires a shot.”

Nur Hadith had previously announced that he would resume his job as a security guard at a media agency and continue part-time work as a personal bodyguard.

Nur Hadith was injured after being allegedly shot by Hafizul Harawi, who intended to fire two shots at his wife while on her way to receive umrah pilgrims at KLIA.

One shot missed, while the other hit Nur Hadith in the abdomen.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by police at Jalan Bayam, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on April 15.

On April 25, Hafizul was charged in the Sepang sessions court with attempting to murder his wife and injuring the bodyguard at KLIA on April 14.

