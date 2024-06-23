Boy killed by crocodile while bathing in river

SANDAKAN: A nine-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile while he was bathing in a river in Kampung Lembaga Batu 8, Jalan Datuk Tay here today.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Severinus Sainkui said the body of the boy, Mohd Radhi Randi, was found by villagers at 3.05 pm about 500 metres from the location where the boy was bathing.

“The fire department received a distress call at 12.15 pm today about a victim being bitten by a crocodile while he was bathing in the river,” he said in a statement here today.

“After receiving the call, a 11-member team from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station, led by head of operations Alan Ayuh, was dispatched to the location.”

According to Severinus, the fire team carried out a search and rescue (SAR) operation using the surface rescue method to locate the victim, and the boy was found by the villagers.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) assisted in the SAR operation.