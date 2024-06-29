Brahim’s serves halal in-flight catering to seven leading Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR: Brahim’s Food Services Sdn Bhd now provides halal in-flight catering services to seven of the world’s top airlines from among the 35 international carriers it currently serves.

“The airlines include Qatar Airways, Emirates, ANA All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines and EVA Air,” the company said in a statement.

These carriers were named among the top ten best airlines in the world in the recent 2024 World Airline Awards held on June 24 in London, it said.

Brahim’s Food Services chief executive officer Mohammad Fadhli Abdul Rahman said this recognition was a proud moment for everyone at the company, reaffirming its position as a key player in the global halal in-flight catering market.

According to the statement, the company’s reputation as the region’s largest halal airline catering provider was well deserved, with its state-of-the-art kitchen sprawling at almost 60,000 square metres.

“This facility, manned by over 550 dedicated employees, operates around the clock, churning out up to 60,000 meals daily, according to halal standards and also ensuring the highest quality and safety in food preparation.

“As the company looks to the future, we aim to broaden our horizons, reaching new and potential customers while steadfastly maintaining our core values of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” it said.