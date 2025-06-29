Umno needs comprehensive strategy to attract younger voters - Shamsul Anuar

BUTTERWORTH: A unified approach is crucial for Umno to connect with voters under 40, who will form the majority in the next general election, according to Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He stressed that engaging this demographic should not fall solely on Umno Youth but must involve the entire party machinery.

“This is a significant group. They are educated and think critically. Without the right strategy, we risk losing their support further,“ he told reporters after officiating the Batu Kawan Umno Division delegates meeting here today.

Shamsul Anuar, who is also Deputy Home Minister, highlighted the need for Umno to prove that its current struggles still reflect the party’s original principles to win the trust of younger Malaysians.

While some youths may not be drawn to Umno’s historical narrative, he noted that the party must modernise its messaging to align with evolving interests.

“The survival of the party depends on how we engage this key demographic,“ he added.