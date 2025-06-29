Two foreigners detained for impersonating public servant and fighting in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two foreign men yesterday for allegedly impersonating a public servant and engaging in a physical altercation at Jalan Dinar, Taman Subang Perdana, Kampung Baru Subang, Selangor.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said authorities received a distress call at 1.15 pm, prompting patrol officers to intervene.

“Upon arriving, officers arrested two foreign nationals, aged 26 and 32, suspected of involvement in the fight. One was found handcuffed inside a car,“ he stated.

Initial investigations revealed the dispute arose from a personal disagreement between the two individuals, who were reportedly friends.

Police seized two Perodua cars and a pair of handcuffs from the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 160 (affray) and Section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 89 of the Police Act 1967 for unlawful possession of police equipment.

Mohd Hafiz urged witnesses or those with additional information to contact the Kampung Baru Subang police station at 03-7846 2322 or Inspector Ekmal Hasif Mohd Noor at 011-35396787.