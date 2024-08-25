Brazil FM’s visit provides new impetus in relations with Malaysia – Foreign Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan held a bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Wisma Putra on Sunday, where they reviewed and discussed existing bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Brazil.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting covered a range of topics, including trade and investment; the halal industry; health; science, technology and innovation; people-to-people ties and capacity building, as well as the exchange of high-level visits.

The ministry said both foreign ministers also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in regional and multilateral platforms, including ASEAN, BRICS, The G20 or Group of 20 and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30).

“The two foreign ministers briefly touched on international developments, including the situation in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Minister Vieira also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana to further discuss the long-standing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Brazil,” read the statement.

It said that their discussion focused on the prime minister’s upcoming official visit to Brazil in November 2024, as well as Malaysia’s aspirations to join BRICS, in which Vieira welcomed Malaysia’s application and assured the prime minister of Brazil’s support.

The statement noted that the overall visit has provided new impetus for Malaysia-Brazil relations, which were established in 1959, as both countries work to strengthen their cooperation.

Brazil continues to be Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Latin American region. In 2023, the total trade between Malaysia and Brazil was valued at RM17.46 billion (US$4 billion), an increase of four per cent from RM16.86 billion (US$3.85 billion) recorded in 2022.

The two-day official visit to Malaysia, from Aug 24 to 25, marks Vieira’s first visit to the country as foreign minister since assuming the role on Jan 1, 2023.