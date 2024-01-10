Brother of missing Felcra pensioner sent message on night of disappearance

JITRA: The brother of a missing Felcra pensioner, believed to have been thrown into Sungai Padang Terap near here, shared that he had sent a WhatsApp message to the victim on the night of his disappearance, but received no response.

Ismail Baharom, 69, said he messaged his brother, Sabari, 62, congratulating him on a new grandchild at around 10pm on Sept 4.

“I thought he was busy, but then when we found his burnt car, we suspected foul play and contacted the police,“ Ismail told reporters when met at the search site at Kampung Lubuk Batu near here today.

Initially, the family believed Sabari had gone for treatment, unaware of any danger. Despite the challenges posed by the fast river currents, Ismail remains hopeful his brother’s body will be found.

“It’s difficult because of the strong currents and the time that’s passed, but we’ll see,“ Ismail added, noting that he last saw the victim in Baling in July.

Yesterday, police confirmed Sabari had been thrown into the river with his hands tied and mouth taped. Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said two local men, aged 26 and 38, were arrested last Friday.

Sabari had been missing since Sept 4, and his car was later discovered burnt in Belantik, Sik.