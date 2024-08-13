Budget 2025: Digital Ministry to focus on provision of incentives, talent development

PUTRAJAYA: The provision of incentives to empower the digital economy and the development of skilled talent is among the focus of the Digital Ministry in Budget 2025.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in the current era of digitization, it is important that support is given to small and medium enterprises and small, micro and medium enterprises (SMEs) so that they can take advantage of technology to empower their respective businesses.

“The resulting demand is how incentives can be used to encourage more of the small businessmen or small industries to use existing technologies.

“I will bring the matter forward so that we can discuss the matter with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, so that a decision can be made (about) on the extent to which we can give incentives, what kind of incentives, whether from taxation or other incentives, we will see and bring that matter,“ he said.

He told the media immediately after the Digital Ministry’s Engagement Session with Stakeholders for the 2025 Budget Initiative Proposal, which was also attended by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) and the National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom).

Regarding talent development, he said it includes talent in the digital field and preparation of skilled workforce for the next five years to meet industry demand.

He said, all the results of the engagement session will also be presented to the MOF on August 23, with the hope that it will be considered and approved in the Budget 2025.

Anwar will present Budget 2025 on October 18.