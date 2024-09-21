Budget 2025: KPWKM seeking RM3b - Nancy

LAWAS: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is seeking an allocation of about RM3 billion under Budget 2025, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said 80 per cent of the allocation would be in allowances for aid recipients under the ministry’s agencies.

“We need to study programmes that are effective for the people to benefit from the 2025 Budget...Following the positive feedback of Kembara KASIH, we have included this programme in the proposed budget so that it can be expanded to other states,” she said.

Nancy said this when met by reporters at the Wanita Dinamik YKN programme held in conjunction with the 2024 KPWKM Kembara KASIH campaign at Arena Lawas, today.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, KPWKM Secretary-General Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff and National Welfare Foundation Chief Executive Officer Nordina Haron were also present.

Last Sept 4, Nancy was reported to have said that the ministry had submitted a proposal regarding assistance to single mothers to claim maintenance from ex-husbands in court in Budget 2025.

In Budget 2024, KPWKM is allocated RM3.52 billion including RM3.25 billion in operating expenses and RM265 million in development expenses.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to table Budget 2025, which is the third budget under the Unity Government, on Oct 18 in the Dewan Rakyat.