Bukit Aman probing Melbourne video of Jalur Gemilang being lowered

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking a Malaysian man for his involvement in filming a video of the Jalur Gemilang being lowered and replaced with the Sabah and Sarawak flags in Melbourne on Sept 16.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a police check found that the 37-year-old man left the country in 2016 and there was no record of his re-entry to Malaysia after that.

“In addition to the man, a non-governmental organisation, the Republic of Sabah North Borneo (RSNB), is also being investigated.

“A check through OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) found that RSNB is registered in Australia, and we are still waiting to get confirmation from the Registrar of Societies (ROS),“ he said when contacted today.

He said the case was being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act, Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

A video lasting eight minutes and 13 seconds has gone viral showing a group of people lowering the Jalur Gemilang before raising the Sabah and Sarawak flags at half-mast in front of the Victoria Parliament building in Melbourne.