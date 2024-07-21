PETALING JAYA: A woman was found dead in Durian Burung, Kedah near the Malaysia-Thailand border on Saturday (July 20) - believed to have been shot.

The New Straits Times reported her body was discovered near a dirt road by the public before alerting the police.

Padang Terap district police chief Supt Mulkiaman Manzar said the police were notified of the incident at 7pm.

Police were dispatched to the scene and noticed gunshot wounds on the woman’s body.

The woman is said to be a Thai national, according to initial investigations and her body was taken for a post-mortem examination at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital’s forensics department in Alor Star.

Mulkiaman said the police is currently on the lookout for the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

More information regarding the case is expected to be revealed by Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh.

