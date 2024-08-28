Cabinet barred members from contesting for posts in sports associations - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet has decided that ministers and deputy ministers cannot contest for posts in sports associations, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced.

As such, he said he would withdraw from contesting for the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) presidency.

“I will continue being committed to supporting KLFA in developing a healthy football ecosystem and also in supporting KL City FC as a professional football club,” he posted on X.

At the same time, Nik Nazmi said he would continue to be the patron the Setiawangsa Rangers football club, one of the KLFA-affiliated clubs, which he founded in 2018.

It was reported last week that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was running against Nik Nazmi for the KLFA top post.