Call for policies, incentives to counter declining birth rates

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia must introduce pro-natalist policies such as financial incentives, parental leave and childcare support to counter declining fertility rates, and encourage couples to have more children, said International Islamic University Malaysia Department of Sociology and Anthropology head Assoc Prof Dr Rohaiza Rokis.

“Malaysia has experienced decreasing fertility rates from 4.9 children in 1970 to only 1.6 children in 2022, according to the statistics department. To address this, the government must improve pro-natalist policies caused by changes in individual, familial and societal lifestyles.”

Rohaiza said implications for children caused by smaller family sizes include their changing interactions.

She said while having smaller families can potentially lead to closer parent-child relationships, it can also be detrimental to interactions with society and the community in the long run.

“In sociology, the term ‘nuclear families’ comprises parents and one, or two children in a family institution resulting from modernisation. When families have just one child, the traditional extended family structure is almost non-functional.”

Rohaiza attributed the declining fertility rates among women to their better education and career options, leading to later marriage and childbearing as they pursue their goals and personal development.

“The phenomenon is made worse due to an increasing acceptance of cohabitation and singlehood as lifestyle choices. More women also enter and remain in the workforce for longer periods, which means balancing career and family responsibilities can lead to decisions to have fewer children or delays in starting a family.”

She said another danger is that the declining fertility rates will worsen the ageing population and increase the proportion of elderly individuals who are forced to depend on fewer, younger family members.

“At the same time, the ‘sandwich generation’ also exists today, where more middle-aged adults face pressure to care for children and ageing parents, leading to potential stress and additional financial burdens.”

Rohaiza said those who marry late in life and become “old parents” affect their energy levels and generational relationships.

“These sociological factors interplay to create an environment of naturally declining fertility rates prompted by changing priorities, economic realities and societal norms.

“So creating a suitable environment for families is key to addressing the fertility issue, and involves economic and policy measures that support diverse family structures, work-life balance and the well-being of family members.”

She said by working together as a community to prioritise these aspects, the government can create conditions where individuals and families are empowered to make choices that are right for them and contribute to a healthy and sustainable society.

Rohaiza said sociologists investigate issues such as the larger generational age gaps between Generations X, Y and Z, which may result in serious family dynamics and communication styles with Generation Alpha and future generations.

She said smaller families will also cause a shift in responsibilities for household and childcare duties between partners.

“One must remember that today, there is a growing acceptance of diverse family structures and forms, including single-parent families, childfree couples and cohabiting partners. All of these reflect the ever-changing societal norms.

“Childfree marriages have recently become a topic of general discussions as they have a direct effect on declining fertility rates that will eventually reshape family structures and relationships.”