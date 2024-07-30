Call for strict monitoring of women-only train coaches

PETALING JAYA: An academic has called for strict monitoring of women-only coaches at several intercity train stations to prevent men from using them, and public outcry over such incidents has led to calls for fines and increased policing.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Engineering and Built Environment Faculty senior lecturer Dr Ahmad Nazrul Hakimi Ibrahim was commenting on a video on social media in which a lady in a women-only MRT coach confronted a male passenger about his presence there.

The man, who was with his young daughter, told the woman to “shut up” and dared her to call the police. The situation escalated until an MRT staff member intervened.

KTM Komuter, MRT Kajang Line and MRT Putrajaya Line have implemented women-only coaches, with the Kajang and Putrajaya line’s 35 train sets designating a portion of their second and third coaches for such seating areas.

Ahmad Nazrul Hakimi said the coaches are aimed at providing safety and comfort to women, who make up some 60% of passengers on RapidKL lines.

“The presence of auxiliary policemen or operations staff on platforms or intercity train stations and within the trains is crucial for enforcing compliance, addressing violations and ensuring men do not enter women-only coaches.”

He said although general laws related to public order and safety can be invoked to address such violations, the Transport Ministry and service providers should implement stronger measures to ensure the effectiveness of such initiatives.

“The man dared the woman to call the police because he knew there is no specific legislation explicitly addressing the enforcement of such coaches. This leaves authorities with limited options for action.”

He added that women-only coaches can be identified through pink stickers on the platforms and the interior of the reserved coaches.

“Such coaches have reduced harassment and provided a safer environment for female passengers. Reports show that harassment on the MRT Kajang Line has dropped from eight cases in the first quarter of 2023 to three in the fourth quarter, despite an increase in passengers.”

He also said although the public is aware of the rules governing such coaches, education and awareness campaigns are essential to foster a supportive public attitude and address misconceptions.

“It is important for female passengers to understand how to best utilise the facilities for their safety and comfort. Male passengers need to be aware and refrain from using women-only coaches during regular service.

“Issues of non-compliance and public resistance present challenges because numerous complaints have been reported about men entering such coaches, especially during non-peak hours. In Japan and India, public information campaigns have played a crucial role in gaining public acceptance and adherence to the rules.”

He said designation of women-only areas with clear, visible signage and dedicated waiting areas is essential to prevent misuse and ensure women feel safe and their designated spaces are respected.

He said women should be provided with an easy and accessible way to report violations or discomfort, which helps in addressing issues quickly.

“As responsible men, let us support this noble effort for the comfort of women. We want our mothers, sisters and wives to be safe.”