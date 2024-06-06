Cancer survivor Linda Pereira champions positivity

IPOH: Any woman diagnosed with breast cancer, which is often considered the foremost enemy of women, is undoubtedly faced with a difficult reality.

However, for former dentist Linda Pereira, 62, although initially feeling as if she were at death’s door upon receiving the diagnosis of breast cancer in 2006, she now maintains a more positive outlook and leads a peaceful life with her husband and two daughters.

The breast cancer survivor from Sabah expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her husband and children as she navigated through the challenging moments of breast cancer treatment, especially while she was serving in Sarawak.

“Initially, I felt panicked and shocked, crying almost every day, particularly because my children were still young at the time. However, I was fortunate to receive consistent advice and support from my husband and family.

“After undergoing a mammogram examination and receiving the biopsy results confirming cancer cells in my left breast, I was advised to seek treatment in Kuala Lumpur, starting from 2009,“ she shared with reporters after the launch of the 6th phase of the Etiqa free mammogram programme in collaboration with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) here yesterday.”

The launch was officiated by the Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Elaborating further, Linda said that the surgery to remove the cancer cells from her left breast was successful. She underwent several sessions of radiotherapy and now requires regular annual check-ups at the hospital.

Linda also reminded any women facing cancer to stay positive and not lose hope easily because having cancer is not the end of life and that it requires undergoing treatment sessions as prescribed by the doctor.

She has now joined Pink Unity under the auspices of NCSM, which is a women’s cancer support group in Malaysia with the mission of uniting female cancer patients and newly diagnosed cancer patients to fight against cancer.

Yesterday, NCSM chief executive officer, Associate Professor Dr. M. Murallitharan, in his speech, shared that a total of 27,500 women from Perak, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan have undergone free mammogram screenings since 2017.

“In the fifth phase, Etiqa also donated a health truck, also known as the National Etiqa Mobile Screening Clinic, to NCSM.

“Until now, this health truck managed by NCSM has successfully screened over 50,000 individuals for breast, cervical and prostate cancer,“ he said.