Carcass of tiger believed hit by a car to be preserved at Pahang PERHILITAN

IPOH: The carcass of a male tiger weighing 120 kilogramme (kg) believed to have been hit by a car at Kilometre 314, North-South Expressway northbound near Tapah here, yesterday will be taken to the Biodiversity Institute of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in Bukit Rengit, Pahang for preservation.

Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff said for now the carcass of the predatory animal is still being stored at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai.

“The preservation of this carcass can only be carried out at the Biodiversity Institute as it has special expertise to turn it into taxidermy exhibit.

“Usually this preservation process will take quite a long time because it needs to be done carefully to ensure that the preserved specimen remain beautiful and undamaged for a long period of time,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the tiger’s carcass was found in a drain beside the highway at around 5.45 am, after being hit by a Nissan Juke.

On November 9 last year, a similar incident also happened to a male tiger which died after being hit by a trailer at KM 303.4 of the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung, Gopeng.

Commenting further, Yusoff said there were wounds and scratches found on the left side of the tiger’s body after the identification process was carried out by him.

“The wounds and scratches on the tiger’s body may have been caused by a trap set by an irresponsible party,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said he also advised the public to immediately report to Perhilitan if they have evidence or information regarding any incidents involving wild animals in the state.