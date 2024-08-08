CBO Directory to increase public awareness in tackling local community issues

BALIK PULAU: The government’s initiative to launch the Community-Based Organisation (CBO) Directory is aimed at increasing public awareness in helping to curb abuse, neglect, and violence in local communities, says Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She highlighted the importance of safeguarding vulnerable groups, including children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

“The role of community leaders, associations, and volunteers is crucial in serving as the eyes and ears for the authorities,“ she said after launching the CBO Directory@Barat Daya at Dewan Bukit Belah near Bayan Lepas here, today.

Noraini added that Penang was the fourth location for the CBO Directory launch, following those in Selangor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan, while upcoming launches include those in Papar, Sabah on Aug 19; Kuala Lumpur on Sept 3; and Sibu, Sarawak on Sept 18.

Meanwhile, she said that from January to May this year, 3,957 cases involving children in need of care and protection were reported, with 235 cases recorded in Penang.

Noraini stressed that preventing child abuse or neglect was a collective responsibility, and urged all parties, including family members and the community, to report incidents.

“As of December 2023, 140 Child Protection Teams (PPKK) and 142 Child Activity Centres (PAKK) have been established nationwide,” she added.