CCID proceeds with probe into stolen fixed deposits despite death of main suspect

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the over RM2 million theft from two fixed deposit accounts at a local bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, will proceed despite the death of the main suspect.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, said they are currently tracking down the owners of the accounts into which the stolen money was transferred.

“Despite the death of the main suspect, who was a bank employee, the investigation will proceed,“ he said at a press conference today.

On July 12, Ramli reported that the fixed deposit account holders discovered the theft when they attempted to withdraw funds and found out their accounts had been closed.

The bank’s internal investigation revealed that an employee had withdrawn the money, but this individual was found dead on July 5.

In a separate case, Ramli reported that authorities have identified a phishing scam involving the sale of second-hand goods advertised on the Facebook page “Eco Recycling”.

He explained that victims, wanting to sell their items, were instructed to register on the “Home Solution” app and pay a RM10 deposit to secure a pickup slot.

“Victims are then directed to a fake banking website for payment. However, after entering their username and password, the website is inaccessible,“ he said.

Ramli added that victims only realised they had been scammed when they discovered funds had been transferred from their bank accounts.

“As of May, nine police reports had been filed, with losses totaling RM243,693,“ he said.