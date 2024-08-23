PETALING JAYA: With the search and rescue operations for a woman trapped in a sinkhole near Jalan Masjid India, surveillance footage has revealed that she fell into the sinkhole while walking.

The 32-second video circulating all over social media shared on BERNAMA TV’s Facebook page showed the victim walking until she was swallowed by the sinkhole near a concrete bench

The footage also showed a man nearly falling but managed to get back up to the ground.

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times said search and rescue operations have intensified as the Fire and Rescue Department have employed the assistance of heavy machinery to dig a wider area to look for the Indian national.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said a “manual search” for the trapped 48-year-old failed hence the necessity of such measures.

On the other hand, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said 90 personnel from several agencies have joined hands in the search and rescue operation.

These agencies so far are the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Civil Defence Force and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Sulizmie confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sulzimie also mentioned discussions regarding safety concerns following the sinkhole have been brought to light between other agencies but no decision has been made yet if the area will be cordoned off as it is still deemed to be safe.

“A proper analysis of the area will be conducted and if necessary, we will close off the area. We will update the media if this happens,“ he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Fire and Rescue Department was notified of the Indian national trapped in the sinkhole following a distress call received earlier this morning.

It was learned that the sinkhole near the Malayan Mansion is estimated to be about eight metres deep.

