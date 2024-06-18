PETALING JAYA: Some 1,000 Roche (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd employees recently took part in a two-month fundraising effort that culminated in the 2.5km Roche Children’s Walk.

Roche (Malaysia) general manager Deepti Saraf said the activities raised RM91,039.60 to support Rumah Perlindungan Safiyyah and surpassed the RM75,000 raised for them last year.

She said the walk is an employee-led tradition and part of an annual employee engagement and philanthropic event that Roche organises worldwide.

“In Malaysia, our employee-driven activities included ‘bid4Charity’ auctions, food sales featuring home-baked treats and sales of Roche Children’s Walk merchandise such as T-shirts.

“These activities are our way of making a meaningful impact on communities in which we live and work.”

Located in Puncak Alam in Shah Alam, Rumah Perlindungan Safiyyah house mother Mia Husna said as an NGO-run shelter home, it takes in orphans and poor, unregistered, abused and neglected children.

“We survive on public donations and zakat contributions from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council and personal donations from the organisers of the event.

“So, you can imagine how grateful we are to Roche. Over the last two years, its fundraising efforts provided us with crucial support to meet the needs of our children in terms of food, education and utilities.”

Mia said sponsored essentials, such as toiletries, clothing and stationery, have also helped to meet their basic needs while the walk itself was a joyous occasion as the children took part in it and had the opportunity to be active outdoors.

Deepti said carrying out fundraising events for charity helps strengthen the resolve and commitment of employees in making a difference and giving purpose to their lives.

“Their commitment to the annual fundraiser makes a meaningful difference for the communities around us and builds a strong bond among our employees as they focus on a single purpose, which is to help those in need.”

She said the Roche Children’s Walk was first organised in 2003 and since then, more than 294,000 employees worldwide have participated in the annual event.

“Globally, we have raised RM117 million in donations for children’s projects relating to education, nutrition, primary healthcare and social development. It is something we are very proud of.”