Charred body found after car catches fire and plunges into ditch

IPOH: The charred body of an individual was found in a car that caught fire after plunging into a ditch in Jalan Teluk Intan, Kuala Bikam in Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department was alerted to the accident at 10.35 pm.

Almost an hour later, firefighters reached the scene, about 25 kilometres from the nearest fire station.

He said the identity of the victim has yet to be established.

“The accident involved a Honda City that skidded into a ditch, resulting in 98 per cent of the car catching fire, with one charred body found, “ he said in a statement today.

He said firemen called off the operation at 12.16 am after extinguishing the fire. The body was retrieved and handed over to the police for further action.