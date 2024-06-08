PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu government has never prevented any parties from any organisation representing various segments such as culture, heritage, religion, and others from holding their programs as long as they follow the guidelines set by the government, said Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

His response was in regards to reports that Kuala Terengganu city council had directed the Guan Di temple to halt any performance of female artistes which was to be held between July 29 and Aug 2.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday (Aug 4), Wan Sukairi explained the council had approved the performance on the basis that the existing guidelines were followed by the temple for the singing and cultural dances which come under the state entertainment guidelines.

“Since the singing, dance, and art performances applied for by the Guan Di temple Supporters’ Association involve both male and female audiences in an open tent area within the temple grounds, where passersby can see the performances, such performances are not considered exclusive to non-Muslims, and the general guideline prohibiting female artists applies,” Wan Sukairi added.

According to the guidelines, singing, dance, and art performances involving female artists are only allowed for female audiences.

However, exceptions are given for performances by male artists and female artists for non-Muslim audiences.