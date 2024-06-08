Malaysians residing in or travelling to UK advised to register with the high commission in London

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) are advised to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in London due to the ongoing protests in various areas of the country.

In a statement, the High Commission of Malaysia in London, advised Malaysians visiting the UK for less than one month to email the High Commission at lonmalaysian@kln.gov.my.

The email subject should include the visitor’s last day in the UK followed by the name in the format YYYYMMDD NAME (e.g., 20240805 ABU BIN ALI if the last day is August 5, 2024, and the name is Abu bin Ali).

It added that the body of the email should include the names of any accompanying family members, NRIC number, passport number, UK address, contact number, and duration of stay in the UK.

Additionally, the name, telephone number, and relationship of the next of kin should be included.

“For those residing in or visiting the UK for more than one month, register your presence via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs e-Konsular service via a webpage or mobile app.

“For Malaysian students, registration can be done through the Ministry’s Higher Education registration platform at https://dohe.mohe.gov.my/mydata/login ,”it added.

Malaysians in the UK who have already registered on the TalentCorp MyHeart portal are considered to have registered with the High Commission of Malaysia in London, and no further action is required.

According to media reports, UK authorities are facing growing pressure to end the worst rioting in England in 13 years, which was triggered by a stabbing attack in Southport on July 29.

