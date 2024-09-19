Check weather before engaging in coastal activities - MMEA

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has urged the public and maritime community to stay vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely before engaging in any activities around the sea and coastal areas.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak, advised fishermen, as well as operators of tourist and passenger vessels, to prioritise safety by keeping track of the weather and sea conditions.

“This is to prevent any untoward incidents, especially with storms expected to hit northern waters throughout this week. Strong winds and rough seas pose significant risks to all recreational and maritime activities along the coast.

“We strongly recommend that those engaging in sea activities wear life jackets and carry personal locator beacons (PLB) to ensure swift rescue operations in case of emergencies,” she said in a statement today.

She also reminded operators to ensure that their boats are well-maintained and in proper working condition before heading out to sea.

“Tour boat operators are also advised to adhere strictly to maritime regulations, including not exceeding passenger capacity and ensuring an adequate supply of life jackets.

“Any emergencies or accidents at sea should be reported via the emergency hotline 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 04-7310579,” she added.