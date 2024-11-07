Chegu Bard’s sedition trial to begin Nov 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Badrul Hisham Shaharin, or Chegu Bard, charged with making seditious remarks on his Facebook page that would tarnish the good name of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, will begin on Nov 26 at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali set the trial for Nov 26 and 27 after deputy public prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh informed that the prosecution had submitted the case documents to the defence and requested a hearing date.

“The prosecution will call five witnesses to testify in court,” said Kalmizah at the proceedings, which were also attended by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali representing the former Rembau PKR chief.

On the charge of issuing defamatory remarks that would tarnish the good name of the King brought against Badrul Hisham, Kalmizah said that the prosecution requested another date for the submission of documents related to the case.

The court fixed Aug 20 for mention of the case.

On April 29, Badrul Hisham, 45, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of publishing a seditious publication on his Facebook page at Taman Bukit Cheras here, at 12.15 pm, on April 6.

The charge is framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under the same law which provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both if convicted.

Badrul Hisham is also alleged to have made defamatory remarks in which he had reason to believe that the statements would tarnish the good name of the King.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Comptroller of Royal Household, Istana Negara, at 6 pm, on Jan 22. The charge is framed under Section 500 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

At the same proceedings, lawyer Logen Eskander Abdullah representing Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, informed the court that his client would send a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding his sedition charge against the King.

Logen Eskander requested that the court set a mention date pending the decision of the representation.

Siti Aminah fixed Aug 21 for mention.

Wan Muhammad Azri, 41, who is also a former UMNO Youth exco member, pleaded not guilty to posting seditious publication against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on his X account.

He was charged with committing the offence at a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang here on April 29 at noon.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both, upon conviction.