China EV companies in negotiations to invest in Perlis

KANGAR: Several companies from China are in negotiations with the authorities on investments in Perlis, especially in the Chuping area near Padang Besar.

The Malaysian Investment Development Board’s (MIDA) Kedah and Perlis director Mohd Rushdan Mohd Ghazali said the expected new investments involved the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

“(The expectation that the new investment will go to Perlis) may take time, we cannot estimate when Perlis will receive this investment because it is still in negotiations,“ he told reporters after a MIDA dialogue session with the Perlis Tiong Hwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

Mohd Rushdan said the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) focuses on four clusters, namely green industry, halal industry including pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy (RE).

He said many companies, especially from China, are looking at Kulim and Sungai Petani in Kedah to invest in the semiconductor industry. “The (semiconductor) hub is of course in Penang and Kedah (Kulim), (but) we also want to see investments in semiconductor spill over to the northern part of Kedah and also Perlis. Many companies from China are now looking at Kulim especially, and Sungai Petani. So we want to see that investment continue to rise,“ he added.