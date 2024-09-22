Chow’s successor to lead Penang DAP to be known today

GEORGE TOWN: The question of who will replace Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow will be answered at the Penang DAP Ordinary Convention here today.

Although it is understood that Chow will remain as Penang Chief Minister until the end of this term, the new state DAP chairman will be tasked with making preparations for the next general election.

There are rumours that Human Resource Minister Steven Sim is set to lead Penang DAP, while Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying will continue to serve as the state DAP secretary under the ‘Sim–Lim combination’, which is said to have the backing of the party’s top leaders.

Sim and Lim are among the 31 individuals contesting for 15 positions in the Penang DAP Committee for the 2024/2027 term. Others include the state’s Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai, Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo, and the state’s Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye.

The Penang DAP Ordinary Convention is being held this morning at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas.

This year’s Penang DAP Convention also drew attention following Chow’s confirmation, as the National DAP vice-chairman, that he will not be defending his position as Penang DAP chairman in this party election.

Chow, the fifth Chief Minister of Penang, assumed leadership of the state government in 2018 before being sworn in for a second term on Aug 13 last year.

In the 2021 state party election, Chow was elected as Penang DAP chairman with a majority of 1,211 votes.