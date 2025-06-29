Former bus ticketing clerk claims trial to CBT charges involving RM114,630

KOTA BHARU: A former bus ticketing clerk pleaded not guilty today to 10 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM114,630.80 in unremitted ticket sales from 2015.

Bibi Kasiran Mohamad, 50, was accused of failing to hand over proceeds ranging from RM7,000 to over RM18,000 per transaction while working at Lembah Sireh Bus Terminal.

The charges were read before Sessions Court Judge Zulkifli Abdullah.

The case falls under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a potential prison sentence of one to 14 years, caning, and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad did not offer bail but suggested RM5,000 per charge if considered.

Defence counsel Muhammad Khairul Azwan Azhan requested lower bail, citing his client’s financial struggles, health issues, and family responsibilities.

“My client earns RM45 daily at a kuih stall and cares for elderly parents. This is her first offence,” he said.

The court set bail at RM18,000 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for August 28.