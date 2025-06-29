State governments urged to adopt National Forestry Act amendments

SHAH ALAM: State governments must accelerate the adoption of the National Forestry (Amendment) Act 2022 by updating their local Forestry Enactments to strengthen forest conservation efforts, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Speaking at the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign launch at the National Botanical Gardens, Huang noted that only the Federal Territory and Perlis have fully implemented the legal amendments so far.

The ministry remains committed to preserving at least 50 percent of Malaysia’s land under forest cover, fulfilling the nation’s 1992 Earth Summit pledge in Rio de Janeiro.

Key conservation measures include designating forest areas as Permanent Forest Reserves and increasing Ecological Fiscal Transfer funding to RM250 million this year.

The financial incentive helps states execute high-impact conservation projects.

Regarding the tree-planting initiative, Huang reported that 115.7 million trees of 1,972 species have been planted nationwide as of June 15, surpassing the original 100 million target early.

The campaign continues through 2025 to raise public awareness about forest conservation.