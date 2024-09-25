Citizenship: KPWKM receives petition advocating equal rights for Malaysian mothers

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) received a petition today advocating for equal rights for Malaysian mothers to pass on citizenship to their children born abroad.

In a statement today, KPWKM noted that the petition, aimed at giving voice to over 50,000 Malaysians who support this issue, was presented to Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri by Family Frontiers and the Network of Malaysian Mothers during a courtesy call.

The minister took the time to meet with representatives from both organisations, who conveyed their advocacy and requests for a resolution regarding the citizenship rights of Malaysian mothers and their children, read the statement.

KPWKM stated that the government has initiated efforts to expedite constitutional amendments related to citizenship applications through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The debate and third reading of the Constitutional Amendment Bill (2024) will resume in Parliament, scheduled from Oct 14 to Dec 12.

The Bill was presented for its first and second readings in the Dewan Rakyat on March 25 and March 27, respectively.

KPWKM highlighted that the bill aims to ensure provisions related to citizenship in Part III of the Federal Constitution are relevant and significant in light of demographic changes, as well as social, political, and economic aspects in a globalised world, rather than merely being rhetorical.

“The establishment of the (Amendment) Bill 2024 is a response to the recommendations and aspirations of all stakeholders during previous engagement sessions conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“This step aligns with the current MADANI government’s approach to ensure that every proposal and decision agreed upon is grounded in a solid foundation, with clear direction for the benefit of both the present and future generations,“ the statement noted.

It emphasised that KPWKM is committed to ensuring the well-being of all women and mothers and will continuously advocate for their voices on any issues requiring government attention and resolution.